Hospitality and tourism class being offered at Summers County Adult Education

By Robert Castillo
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HINTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Summers County Adult Education program is offering a new class on hospitality and tourism. The new class began on May 1 and students will learn reading and math skills relating to the hospitality and tourism industry.

Once students complete the class they will earn certifications in customer service and bloodborne pathogens.

With the recent designation of the New River Gorge as a national park, the class’s instructor says they wanted the program to offer a class that would help with employment for new businesses coming to the area as a result of the designation.

“That could be hotel clerks, working in a restaurant in any capacity. Any of the outdoor adventure type deals that we have going on right now. That will help prepare people for those type of jobs,” said Adult Education Coordinator, Jared Bailey.

The hospitality and tourism class is free. Right now the class lasts five weeks but Bailey says in the future they will have an ongoing open enrollment style for the class.

If you’re interested in the class you can contact the program by phone at 304-466-2661 or by emailing Bailey at jaredbaileyresa@gmail.com.

