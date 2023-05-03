Hinton receives $190K for sidewalk repairs

HINTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - City leaders in Hinton celebrated with a ground breaking ceremony after receiving $190K in Community Project Funding from Congresswoman Carol Miller. The city is also matching the grant money with $160K of their own money, bringing the total for the repair project to $350K.

Miller says the funding has been in the works for the city for about two years. Miller says the money is not a huge amount of money but is a start when it comes to rejuvenating the southern part of the state.

“We are such a jewel in the middle of this beautiful state. Anything we can do to lift up. When coal was hopping and people were here. It takes money to keep things up and so the vision that we have here now with your government officials is phenomenal and we want as well as the citizens that have worked so hard and stepped forward. So we want to do whatever we can to help,” said Miller.

City officials say the repairs will take place along the sidewalk along the intersection of 3rd Avenue and Ballengee Street.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.