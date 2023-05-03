GUILTY: Verdict returned in the trial for the murder of Kaitlyn Toler

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - Six years and 13 delays later the jury convicts Michael Pennington for the 2017 murder of 21 year old Kaitlyn Toler.

Ahead of jury deliberation today the prosecution and defense made their closing arguments.

Tazewell County Commonwealth’s Attorney, Chris Plaster gave an impassioned speech to the 12 jurors who would ultimately decide Penningon’s fate based on the evidence presented. He told the jury that , ”the evidence is overwhelming” and that Pennington is a ,”thief, liar , and a murderer” adding that “the innocent do not need to lie”. He asserted that Kaitlyn Toler never willfully left her residence after the morning of March 30, 2017, citing her lack of footwear and clean socks when her body was found down an embankment on Mountain Lane.

Pennington’s defense attorney, David Kelly, then gave his closing statements. He told the jury that the prosecution gave them no weapon, place of death, or time off death. He also pointed out nearly 30 pieces of collected evidence that went untested, including a pair of Pennington’s shoes and driver side mat. He ended his argument saying that other people were not explored.

The Commonwealth was able to have the last word with the jury, Plaster refuting the idea that the evidence is unclear. Stating, “This clearly all ties together to tell you one very sad story.”

