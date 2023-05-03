In Focus Preview: church holding 13th annual fishing tournament

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Stinson United Methodist Church in Princeton is holding the 12th annual bass fishing tournament. It will be held at Bluestone Lake in Hinton On Sat. May 13. On Fri. May 12, there will be an evening of fellowship as well. Registration is $100. Prizes will be given on May 13 as well.

To learn more, visit the church’s Facebook page here.

When will the full interview air?

The full interview about the fishing tournament will be part three of the episode on Sun. May 7 at 9 a.m. Parts one and two are about the 2023 WV Pubfest.

What is In Focus?

In Focus is community affairs show about people, events and important topics in the Two Virginias.

When does it air?

It airs every Sun. morning on WVVA at 9 a.m.

Who should I contact if I have an idea for an In Focus topic?

If you have an idea for a segment, please email evening anchor/content mgr. Melinda Zosh at mzosh@wvva.com

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.