Fallen deputy, firefighter among those receiving Medal of Valor Awards
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Justice joined officials from the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday to honor eight people with the Medal of Valor Awards.
Among those being honored are Firefighter John Forbush and Sergeant Tom Baker.
Forbush died trying to save a mother and daughter after a car went into the Elk River near Sutton in Braxton County on May 1, 2022.
He was a volunteer with the Gassaway Volunteer Fire Department.
“John was a very strong-willed, confident, brave, soft-hearted man,” Forbush’s fiancé, Amber Frame, told 5 News last May.
Tom Baker was a deputy with the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department when he was killed in the line of duty in June 2022.
He was shot in the back while responding to a domestic disturbance on June 3, 2022 in Birch River in Nicholas County.
In the shootout that killed Baker, another deputy and one of the suspects were injured while another suspect was killed.
The following are the other six individuals being honored with the Medal of Valor.
- Patrolman Cassie Johnson
- Corporal Marshall Bailey
- Trooper Eric Workman
- Deputy John Westfall
- Firefighter James W. Spencer
The West Virginia First Responder Honor Board was created within the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security.
The purpose of the Board is to recognize and honor first responders who have “distinguished themselves conspicuously by gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of their lives above and beyond the call of duty in the performance of their duties to be awarded the Medal of Valor”.
After the Board votes, the nominations are referred to the President of the Senate and the Speaker of the House so that each representative body can confirm the awards.
