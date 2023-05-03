Concord University holds “Tobacco and Vaping Awareness Day”

ATHENS, W.Va. (WVVA) -While many colleges do their best to discourage illegal substances, a group at Concord University is hoping to show that a substance doesn’t have to be illegal to be dangerous. In the Student Center at Concord University, the West Virginia Collegiate Recovery Network held “Tobacco and Vaping Awareness Day.” The goal of this event was to help raise awareness among students of the negative effects of using tobacco products and vaping. Brandon Whitehouse, a Collegiate Recovery Coach for the group, says, while students may have already heard about avoiding tobacco products, they may still view vaping as a trendy, safe alternative. However, he says this alternative can be just as addictive and dangerous.

“We all know the classic dangers of smoking... the combustible tobacco products, you know: Lung Cancer, high blood pressure, heart disease. But something that’s really exploded in our college population and our youth is vaping. So, you know, everyone thinks it’s new, it’s clean, it’s safe, and the data that we’re starting to see now is it’s not safe...” says Whitehouse, “...you know, we’re not going to see these true effects until, you know, another twenty years when... the real, long-term data starts to come out...”

The event didn’t just cover tobacco and vaping. West Virginia Collegiate Recovery Network also partnered with Southern Highlands to educate students on helping overdose victims. They gave out Narcan, a nasal spray to save the lives of those overdosing on narcotics and taught people how to use the spray.

“It’s all about awareness and getting the resources out, you know, not only to college students, but... the general public...” says Tammy Murphy, a Southern Highlands Case Manager, “...I believe we’ve handed out about seven today so far...”

Murphy adds the lessons taught at this event were very important and could potentially save lives. Whitehouse says this is West Virginia Collegiate Recovery Network’s final event at Concord for the semester, but they will continue to be active in the community.

