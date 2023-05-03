City of Princeton to host Meet the Candidates

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The City of Princeton will be hosting a “Meet the Candidates” event on Tuesday, May 23, at the City Municipal Complex. The candidates are for the Princeton City Council At-Large.

This event will be free and open to the public, but is first come, first serve as they have seating for 100 people.

The doors will open from 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., with the candidate introductions and Q&A starting at 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m., and it will be followed by a meet and greet from 7:30 p.m until 8 p.m.

For more information, visit the City of Princeton Facebook page.

