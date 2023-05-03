Car drives through Bland Co. pharmacy

By Mark Hughes
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BASTIAN, Va. (WVVA) - Monday started out anything but ordinary at a bland county pharmacy.

A car ran into “true blue family pharmacy” in Bastian.

According to the business’ owner, Sandra Clark, a customer mistakenly hit the gas instead of the brakes. The vehicle ran into the pharmacy, crashing through the counter, hitting the register and finally landing into the back wall leading to the pharmacy area.

Clark says no one inside the pharmacy was injured, and the driver had some mild injuries.

She added that they feel very fortunate that it wasn’t worse.

“The blessings here are insurmountable where no one was permanently hurt in any way that we are aware of at this time. Everybody seems to be ok at this time, and it’s kind of unfathomable how this happened, and everyone walked away,” said Clark

Clark wants to thank her neighbors and community who provided help after the accident.

The pharmacy will be open for regular hours while they make repairs to their building.

