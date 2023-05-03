Beloved San Diego Zoo elephant euthanized at age 59

A 59-year-old elephant at the San Diego Zoo was euthanized after suffering from health issues.
A 59-year-old elephant at the San Diego Zoo was euthanized after suffering from health issues.(San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (Gray News) - A beloved elephant and longtime resident at the San Diego Zoo and Safari Park was euthanized this week due to health issues.

Mary, a 59-year-old Asian elephant, was under veterinary care to alleviate age-related joint ailments, but her mobility recently declined, affecting her quality of life, officials with the zoo said.

“The San Diego Zoo family is heartbroken. Mary’s health and care specialists made the difficult decision to compassionately euthanize her,” the zoo shared on Tuesday.

The zoo team described Mary as a confident elephant who was very particular about her likes and dislikes, but also very gentle around her wildlife care team and guests.

Mary called the San Diego Zoo Safari Park home from 1980 before moving to the San Diego Zoo in 2009.

Her wildlife care team said she was quiet, calm and patient while teaching other elephants arriving at the zoo.

“She brought people into contact with a wild they could only imagine, and through her care, we learned more about the behavior, physiology, and psychology of one of the world’s most iconic species,” said Greg Vicino, interim Vice President of Wildlife Care at the San Diego Zoo.

Mary’s neighboring elephant, Shaba, was able to say her goodbyes, the zoo team shared.

The average life expectancy of a female Asian elephant is 47 years old, according to the zoo.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother Daughter Look-A-Like Contest
Black bear surprises Nicholas County principal at school's dumpster
WATCH: Black bear surprises W.Va. principal at school’s dumpster
A teen driver lost control and nearly killed a Fairfax County Police Department officer on...
VIDEO: Teen driver loses control of car, nearly kills officer
Man dies after he was run over by own car during police pursuit
Man dies after he was run over by own car during police pursuit
Ransomware cyberattack continues at Bluefield University
Ransomware cyberattack continues at Bluefield University

Latest News

The alleged shooter in a Serbia school shooting is a 13-year-old male student, officials say.
Nine killed in school shooting in Serbia
Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel studio...
Since his ouster, embarrassing reports on Tucker Carlson pile up
A California woman became one of the state's newest millionaires after purchasing a wining...
Woman wins $5M lottery scratch-off after overcoming homelessness
Concord University holds “Tobacco and Vaping Awareness Day”
Concord University holds “Tobacco and Vaping Awareness Day”
Concord University holds “Tobacco and Vaping Awareness Day”
Concord University holds “Tobacco and Vaping Awareness Day”