AWARE Foundation uses billboard in search for girl missing since 2018

Billboard for Arieanna Day, reported missing in 2018
Billboard for Arieanna Day, reported missing in 2018(AWARE Foundation)
By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The AWARE Foundation is continuing the search for a three-month-old girl, reported missing in 2018, by sponsoring a billboard in Roanoke.

The message about little Arieanna Day is one of several rotating ads on a digital billboard near Valley View Mall.

Day’s mother reported Arieanna missing September 11, 2018. She still has not been found.

In 2018, Arieanna’s father was charged with concealing a body in Montgomery County in connection to the case. Those charges were dropped in 2020.

In 2021, Roanoke Police told WDBJ7 they had investigated every tip related to this case and there were still many unanswered questions.

Anyone with any information about her whereabouts is asked to call 540-344-8500.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother Daughter Look-A-Like Contest
Black bear surprises Nicholas County principal at school's dumpster
WATCH: Black bear surprises W.Va. principal at school’s dumpster
Man dies after he was run over by own car during police pursuit
Man dies after he was run over by own car during police pursuit
A teen driver lost control and nearly killed a Fairfax County Police Department officer on...
VIDEO: Teen driver loses control of car, nearly kills officer
Ransomware cyberattack continues at Bluefield University
Ransomware cyberattack continues at Bluefield University

Latest News

Car drives through Bland Co. pharmacy
Car drives through Bland Co. pharmacy
Bruce Callahan (left) and Alder Marin-Sotelo (right) escaped from Piedmont Regional Jail.
Sibling of Piedmont Jail inmate suspected of assisting in escape
“Lend a Paw” Food & Supply Drive gathers donations for Second Chance for Cats
“Lend a Paw” Food & Supply Drive gathers donations for Second Chance for Cats
Citizens Building Supply
Citizens Building Supply has grand re-opening after renovations