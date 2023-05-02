A windy and wintry Wednesday lies ahead

Rain and snow will be possible again into midweek
WEDNESDAY FORECAST
WEDNESDAY FORECAST
By Katherine Thompson
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TONIGHT
TONIGHT

Spotty rain and snow will continue tonight for those north of the I-64 corridor, mainly at higher elevations. The rest of us will remain partly cloudy, cold, and blustery overnight, and we could see afew spotty light rain showers. Low temps will hit the 30s overnight-early Wednesday.

WINTER STORM WARNING
WINTER STORM WARNING

A WINTER STORM WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR NW POCAHONTAS COUNTY OVERNIGHT-WED AM.

WINTER STORM WARNING
WINTER STORM WARNING

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR WESTERN GREENBRIER COUNTY OVERNIGHT-WED AM.

WEDNESDAY FORECAST
WEDNESDAY FORECAST

As low pressure lingers to our north, cold upslope NW flow will bring scattered rain and snow showers to our area throughout the day. Accumulations will be limited to higher elevations (mainly above 3500 feet). High temps will be in the 40s Wednesday, falling into the 30s again.

WARMING UP
WARMING UP

Thursday, we’ll finally be drying out and warming back into the 50s and 60s as high pressure takes over into late week. Temps look to continue to climb quickly through Friday and into this weekend...STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

