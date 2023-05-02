A windy and wintry Wednesday lies ahead

TONIGHT (WVVA WEATHER)

Spotty rain and snow will continue tonight for those north of the I-64 corridor, mainly at higher elevations. The rest of us will remain partly cloudy, cold, and blustery overnight, and we could see afew spotty light rain showers. Low temps will hit the 30s overnight-early Wednesday.

WINTER STORM WARNING (WVVA WEATHER)

A WINTER STORM WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR NW POCAHONTAS COUNTY OVERNIGHT-WED AM.

WINTER STORM WARNING (WVVA WEATHER)

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR WESTERN GREENBRIER COUNTY OVERNIGHT-WED AM.

WEDNESDAY FORECAST (WVVA WEATHER)

As low pressure lingers to our north, cold upslope NW flow will bring scattered rain and snow showers to our area throughout the day. Accumulations will be limited to higher elevations (mainly above 3500 feet). High temps will be in the 40s Wednesday, falling into the 30s again.

WARMING UP (WVVA WEATHER)

Thursday, we’ll finally be drying out and warming back into the 50s and 60s as high pressure takes over into late week. Temps look to continue to climb quickly through Friday and into this weekend...STAY TUNED!

