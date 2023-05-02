Raleigh County law enforcement to take part in first-ever Battle of the Badges tournament

Battle of the Badges
By Gailyn Markham
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Law enforcement in Raleigh County will go head-to-head, or, better yet, badge-to-badge, this weekend.

The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, Beckley Police Police Department, West Virginia State Police and employees with Southern Regional Jail (SRJ) will take part in the first-ever Battle of the Badges, a double-elimination basketball tournament. It will be held inside the Greater Beckley Christian School gym on Saturday, May 6, and will serve as a fundraiser for the school and its athletic department.

WVVA spoke to one of this weekend’s participants, who shared how excited his department is to shoot some hoops while supporting local youth.

“I think we’re feeling good with it,” said Sergeant David J Bailey, Community Services Officer for the Beckley Police Department. “Like I said, it’s all about just the friendly competition between the departments and stuff, plus we’re helping schools and doing a great cause for everybody involved.”

The first game will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday where Beckley PD will face off against SRJ.

Admission is on a donation basis. There will be a concession stand and prizes will be given out throughout the tournament.

Greater Beckley Christian School is located at 140 Crusader Drive in Beckley.

