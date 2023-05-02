New VA law pulling CBD products off retail shelves

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - SB903, now signed into law, will regulate the amount of THC allowed to be sold in products at retail shops.

Starting July 1, businesses selling these products will have to take them off the shelves.

The owners of Bear Dance Market and CBD Café in Christiansburg say in two months, 90 percent of its products, accounting for around 80 to 90 percent of the shop’s sales, will be off the shelves.

“It’s super frustrating, very depressing,” said Sarah Vogl, co-owner of Bear Dance Market. “I wish almost that, like, something had happened to my business because of something I did, but it has nothing to do with anything we did wrong.”

After a few amendments to the original bill, Governor Youngkin signed the bill into law.

The bill originated as a way to keep THC products from children.

“The Governor’s amendment continued his efforts to crack down on dangerous THC intoxicants, including synthetic products such as Delta 8. In addition to the ban on synthetic THC, the limited percentage of total THC allowed, the packaging and labeling restrictions, the testing requirements, and the total per package limit for THC, the substitute also requires retailers to register with the enforcement agency to sell any consumable hemp-derived product,” The Governor’s Office says.

At this point, Bear Dance Market fears for its future and its customers.

“I really worry about our customers and what they will do when they no longer have these products available to them,” Vogl said.

The Prevention Council of Roanoke County says it’s important these products are kept out of the hands of children.

“There’s just too many questions at this point,” said Nancy Hans, executive director of the organization. “We’re very concerned about how easy it is to access for kids and teens and even adults. I mean, I think there are adults that think because it’s on the shelf, that it’s regulated, and none of it is.”

