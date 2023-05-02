The murder of Kaitlyn Toler: A timeline of the prosecution’s evidence

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Prosecution, defense rests on Day 7 of the trial for the murder of Kaitlyn Toler. We compiled a timeline of evidence presented in the trial.

Kaitlyn Toler is the deceased, Michael Pennington is the accused and former boyfriend of Kaitlyn’s mother Mary.

2017

March 30th- 12am Pennington takes Kaitlyn to work, last time Mary sees her daughter.

8am Pennington drops off Mary to work and picks up Kaitlyn from work.

10am Pennington is seen using Kaitlyn’s debit card at an ATM withdrawing money

iPad and Xbox pawned by Pennington

11:48 am last text ever sent by Kaitlyn

4 pm Pennington picks up Mary from work, says Kaitlyn was picked up by a red car and took iPad with her when he left to pick up Mary

March 31st- Kaitlyn no-call no-shows to midnight shift

April 1st- 5pm Mary receives a call from a blocked number, no one is on the other end. Pennington’s phone records show he star 67 called Mary’s phone at that time.

Pennington tells Mary that he received a call from an unknown man that said Kaitlyn was alive and well.

April 3- Mary leaves for a previously scheduled Christian conference in Pigeon Forge

April 4- Missing person investigation begins, Sargaent Channing Mooney speaks to Pennington at View Court residence, does not search home

Afternoon, Pennington borrows ratchet straps from cousin, a hair allegedly pulled from those straps is later determined to be possibly Kaitlyn’s after DNA testing

11 pm Pennington borrows trailer from neighbor

At night, Pennington witnessed by neighbor with his car backed up to his garage with trunk open

April 5- A neighbor of Pennington’s witnesses him burning something with a foul odor

Mary returns from trip

April 6th- 10 am Kaitlyn’s body found by two workers at the Fincastle Country Club over a hill up on Mountain Lane, Bluefield VA PD responds to call, calls in Virginia State Police soon after arriving to scene.

Kaitlyn is found in the clothes that Mary last saw her wearing on the 30th.

April 7th- Kaitlyn’s autopsy is performed, strangulation by ligature cause of death, time of death undetermined due to cool temperatures.

Police canvas neighborhood, speak to neighbors

April 11th- Toler-Pennington home is searched, swabs of the basement floor would come back positive for blood and kaitlyn’s dna

May 10- Pennington arrested for Kaitlyn’s murder

The defense and prosecution will make their closing statements tomorrow before he jury deliberates. The verdict may be rendered as early as tomorrow.

