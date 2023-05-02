The murder of Kaitlyn Toler: A timeline of the prosecution’s evidence
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Prosecution, defense rests on Day 7 of the trial for the murder of Kaitlyn Toler. We compiled a timeline of evidence presented in the trial.
Kaitlyn Toler is the deceased, Michael Pennington is the accused and former boyfriend of Kaitlyn’s mother Mary.
2017
March 30th- 12am Pennington takes Kaitlyn to work, last time Mary sees her daughter.
8am Pennington drops off Mary to work and picks up Kaitlyn from work.
10am Pennington is seen using Kaitlyn’s debit card at an ATM withdrawing money
iPad and Xbox pawned by Pennington
11:48 am last text ever sent by Kaitlyn
4 pm Pennington picks up Mary from work, says Kaitlyn was picked up by a red car and took iPad with her when he left to pick up Mary
March 31st- Kaitlyn no-call no-shows to midnight shift
April 1st- 5pm Mary receives a call from a blocked number, no one is on the other end. Pennington’s phone records show he star 67 called Mary’s phone at that time.
Pennington tells Mary that he received a call from an unknown man that said Kaitlyn was alive and well.
April 3- Mary leaves for a previously scheduled Christian conference in Pigeon Forge
April 4- Missing person investigation begins, Sargaent Channing Mooney speaks to Pennington at View Court residence, does not search home
Afternoon, Pennington borrows ratchet straps from cousin, a hair allegedly pulled from those straps is later determined to be possibly Kaitlyn’s after DNA testing
11 pm Pennington borrows trailer from neighbor
At night, Pennington witnessed by neighbor with his car backed up to his garage with trunk open
April 5- A neighbor of Pennington’s witnesses him burning something with a foul odor
Mary returns from trip
April 6th- 10 am Kaitlyn’s body found by two workers at the Fincastle Country Club over a hill up on Mountain Lane, Bluefield VA PD responds to call, calls in Virginia State Police soon after arriving to scene.
Kaitlyn is found in the clothes that Mary last saw her wearing on the 30th.
April 7th- Kaitlyn’s autopsy is performed, strangulation by ligature cause of death, time of death undetermined due to cool temperatures.
Police canvas neighborhood, speak to neighbors
April 11th- Toler-Pennington home is searched, swabs of the basement floor would come back positive for blood and kaitlyn’s dna
May 10- Pennington arrested for Kaitlyn’s murder
The defense and prosecution will make their closing statements tomorrow before he jury deliberates. The verdict may be rendered as early as tomorrow.
