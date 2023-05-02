Mount Hope crash leaves Fayette Co. woman dead

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Patricia Cales, 63, of Fayetteville, W.Va., has died due to injuries she sustained in a motor vehicle crash on May 2 in Mount Hope.

The Fayette County 911 Center received notification of a multiple-vehicle accident on Legends Highway in the Main Street area in Mount Hope just before noon.

Upon arrival at the scene, it was determined that a sedan had crossed the center line and stuck a Jeep head-on. The driver of the sedan was transported to Raleigh General Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries. The driver of the jeep was also transported to Raleigh General Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Sheriff’s Deputies, EMS personnel, and Fire Department personnel from the Mount Hope Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to respond to the scene. Assisting in this incident were Jan Care Ambulance, Mount Hope Fire Department, and Mount Hope EMS.

This accident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

