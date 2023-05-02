McDowell County man charged with soliciting a minor via computer

William Woodrow Ball
William Woodrow Ball(WVVA News)
By Robert Castillo
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 3:37 PM EDT
MCDOWELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A McDowell County man has been charged with soliciting a minor via computer. 39-year-old William Woodrow Ball of Premier was charged with the crime after the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office says they received a complaint involving Ball and a 15-year-old girl.

In the criminal complaint Deputy Dalton Martin says Ball admitted to the crime during an interview. Martin says he was able to find screenshots of Ball and the girl who stated she was 15-years-old.

Ball is currently being held in Southwestern Regional Jail on a $25K bond.

