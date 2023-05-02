“Lend a Paw” Food & Supply Drive gathers donations for Second Chance for Cats

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - A local cat rescue is holding a drive to gather resources for cats in need of homes. Second Chance for Cats is an organization that helps care for nearly 100 cats, many of whom would have been out on the street without the non-profit group. In addition to providing these cats with a home, they also spay, neuter and vaccinate the felines. So, to help with costs, they will host their “Lend a Paw” Food & Supply Drive.

“They need all the help they can get. They’re doing such great work out here taking care of these little ones and adult ones too. They need all the help they can get with food and litter and other supplies... and volunteers,” says Andrea Dillon, who stopped by Second Chance for Cats to adopt “Peaches,” an orange kitten.

April Lusk, a local State Farm Agent, was inspired to help organize and sponsor the event after adopting a cat from Second Chance for Cats. She says that Second Chance for Cats’ work helps not just strays but the entire community.

“There’s more cats in this area that are feral than in other areas, so they’re hoping to control that population by spaying and neutering these cats...” says Lusk, “…it helps the community; it helps beautify the area as well. But, it gives... these cats a chance at life.”

If you would like to help provide resources for the cats, the drive is in need of :

Purina Cat Chow and Kitten Chow

canned Friskies

canned Fancy Feast Kitten

Scoopable litter

scratching posts

cat toys

clean aluminum and ink cartridges to recycle

You can drop off these donations here:

Interior Motives in Bluefield, WV

Cole Harley Davidson in Bluefield, WV

Cole Chevrolet in Bluefield, WV

Bill Cole Subaru in Bluefield, WV

April Lusk State Farm Insurance in Bastian, WV

Kroger in Princeton, WV

Friendship Hyundai of Princeton

Ramey Dodge in Princeton, WV

Second Chance for Cats also encourages people to visit their facility even if it’s just to play with all the cats and get them socialized with humans.

More information on the drive can be found here.

