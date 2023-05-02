Gov. Jim Justice announces historic state revenues for April 2023

Justice said general revenue collections were $319 million more than estimated amounts, the largest single-month surplus in state history.
Gov. Jim Justice announces historic state revenues for April 2023
By Chase Campbell
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice on May 1 announced that the state’s general revenue collections for April 2023 set a historic record.

During a press conference, Governor Justice, joined by revenue secretary Dave Hardy, said that the General Revenue collections last month were $319 million more than estimated amounts, the largest single-month surplus in state history.

On top of that, personal income tax collections were over $192 million above estimates, which also set an all-time record.

Dave Hardy said that severance tax and sales tax revenues were also higher than expected. “You add all this up, and you get a very healthy economy, with people working and people getting higher wages,” Hardy said. “And that’s how we set a record like we’re setting this month.”

Governor Justice said he was proud of the state’s growing financial health and of the hard-working West Virginians who make it possible.

