Former Concord Univ. employee charged with terrorist threats to the school

ATHENS, W.Va. (WVVA) - Paul A. Forrest, 26, was charged with threats of terrorist acts, conveying false information concerning terrorist acts, and committing terrorist hoaxes on Monday, May 1.

Concord University Police Officer J.S. Bish responded to the maintenance building on campus in relation to a former employee approximately five minutes after 8 a.m.

The officer spoke with Director of Custodial Services Tina Brown, and she said that on Monday, April 24, she was notified by phone that Forrest had made statements to his coworkers Derek Marrs and April Gunter saying that he “could not wait to get his keys and sneak on campus with an AK-47.” Brown then immediately contacted the Human Resources Department and had Forrest terminated.

Brown informed Forrest of his termination via phone, and then asked Marrs and Gunter to report to Bish’s office to give a statement.

In his statement to Officer Bish, Marrs said that while they were cleaning, Paul stated that he could not wait to get his keys and sneak an AK-47 onto campus. Marrs advised Forrest not to say things like that, but at that point, Forrest began laughing. Marrs also stated that the day before this incident, Forrest had been bragging about looking up information about how to build a pipe bomb.

Marrs said he felt extremely afraid of Forrest and the notion of him causing mass harm.

In Gunter’s statement to Bish, she specified that Forrest said he would come onto campus with an AR15 after 1 a.m. once he received his keys. She also said that Forrest bragged about the FBI coming to his home to question him about his searches on the internet in regards to building a pipe bomb. Gunter said she did not believe the FBI story, but she did fear for her and on-campus students’ safety.

Gunter conveyed the importance of Forrest getting keys issued to him once asked by Bish, stating that once Forrest completed his training, he would be issued a set of keys to the entire university.

With his charges, Forrest could be fined mot less than $5,000 but not more than $25,000 or confined to an in-state correctional facility for not less than one year but not more than three years or both.

