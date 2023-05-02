Crews respond to Mabscott fire

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Crews repsonded to an abandonded structure fire between the 100th and 40-th block of Ridge Street in Mabscott. The call came in at 1:38 p.m. reporting that there was smoke coming from the building.

Mabscott Fire Department, Sophia Area Fire Department, Sophia City Fire Department, and Jan-Care were on scene. AEP and the gas company were also contacted as a precautionary measure.

