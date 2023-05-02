Cooler temperatures stick around

Temperatures will top off in the 40s and 50s this afternoon
Temperatures will top off in the 40s and 50s today, but it'll feel colder when you factor in...
Temperatures will top off in the 40s and 50s today, but it'll feel colder when you factor in the wind.(WVVA WEATHER)
By Collin Rogers
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 7:38 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Scattered rain and snow showers are possible today, mainly north of I-64. Otherwise, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will stay on the cooler side with highs in the 40s and 50s this afternoon. We’ll be windy as well with gusts occasionally over 40 mph.

Most will see a mix of sun and clouds today; however, some scattered showers are expected today...
Most will see a mix of sun and clouds today; however, some scattered showers are expected today especially north of I-64.(WVVA WEATHER)

Rain and snow showers are expected at times tonight. Higher elevations will see snow while lower elevations will see rain. Temperatures are expected to dip down into the 30s overnight, but gusty winds will make it feel even colder.

A mix of rain and snow showers are expected tonight as temperatures dip down into the 30s.
A mix of rain and snow showers are expected tonight as temperatures dip down into the 30s.(WVVA WEATHER)

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY GOES INTO EFFECT THIS EVENING FOR WESTERN GREENBRIER AND NORTHWESTERN POCAHONTAS COUNTY. 2-4 INCHES OF SNOW IS EXPECTED TO FALL IN THE HIGHER ELEVATIONS WHICH COULD MAKE FOR SOME SLICK TRAVEL TONIGHT/TOMORROW MORNING.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY GOES INTO EFFECT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHWESTERN POCAHONTAS AND WESTERN...
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY GOES INTO EFFECT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHWESTERN POCAHONTAS AND WESTERN GREENBRIER COUNTIES.(WVVA WEATHER)

A mix of rain and snow showers are expected throughout our Wednesday. Outside of the higher elevations, little to no snow accumulation is expected as ground temperatures are warm, and the sun is strong this time of year. Temperatures will top off in the 40s and low 50s Wednesday afternoon and winds will stay gusty at times.

Off-and-on rain and snow showers are expected on Wednesday.
Off-and-on rain and snow showers are expected on Wednesday.(WVVA WEATHER)

Most should dry up by Thursday; however, a stray shower cannot be ruled out. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds as temperatures climb into the upper 50s and low 60s.

This week has been off to a chilly start, but temperatures will rise quickly late-week.
This week has been off to a chilly start, but temperatures will rise quickly late-week.(WVVA WEATHER)

By the weekend, temperatures will rise into the 60s and 70s. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Black bear surprises Nicholas County principal at school's dumpster
WATCH: Black bear surprises W.Va. principal at school’s dumpster
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
Cyber attack at Bluefield University leads to postponed finals
Cyber attack at Bluefield University leads to postponed finals
TOLER MURDER TRIAL DAY 6
Lead investigator in the murder of Kaitlyn Toler testifies in the 6th day of trial
File photo.
Appalachian Power worker fatally injured in Bolt, W.Va.

Latest News

Full video forecast (5-1-2023)
Full video forecast (5-1-2023)
TUESDAY PLANNER
Below-normal temps still on tap for Tuesday
Full Forecast (5/1)
Full Forecast (5/1)
Cool, windy, and dreary conditions are expected in the coming days.
It may be May, but it won’t feel like it