Cooler temperatures stick around

Scattered rain and snow showers are possible today, mainly north of I-64. Otherwise, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will stay on the cooler side with highs in the 40s and 50s this afternoon. We’ll be windy as well with gusts occasionally over 40 mph.

Rain and snow showers are expected at times tonight. Higher elevations will see snow while lower elevations will see rain. Temperatures are expected to dip down into the 30s overnight, but gusty winds will make it feel even colder.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY GOES INTO EFFECT THIS EVENING FOR WESTERN GREENBRIER AND NORTHWESTERN POCAHONTAS COUNTY. 2-4 INCHES OF SNOW IS EXPECTED TO FALL IN THE HIGHER ELEVATIONS WHICH COULD MAKE FOR SOME SLICK TRAVEL TONIGHT/TOMORROW MORNING.

A mix of rain and snow showers are expected throughout our Wednesday. Outside of the higher elevations, little to no snow accumulation is expected as ground temperatures are warm, and the sun is strong this time of year. Temperatures will top off in the 40s and low 50s Wednesday afternoon and winds will stay gusty at times.

Most should dry up by Thursday; however, a stray shower cannot be ruled out. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds as temperatures climb into the upper 50s and low 60s.

By the weekend, temperatures will rise into the 60s and 70s. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

