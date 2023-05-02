Citizens Building Supply has grand re-opening after renovations

Citizens Building Supply
Citizens Building Supply(WVVA News)
By Robert Castillo
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Citizens Building Supply in Bluefield, West Virginia had their first day of celebrations for their grand re-opening on Tuesday. After a year and a half of remodeling the business is finally open to the public.

Customers who visit the store through Saturday will have the chance to win giveaways and get free lunch. There will also be products demonstrations and new facility tours.

The store’s hours are Monday through Friday from 7:30 am to 6 pm and from 8 am to 4 pm on Saturday.

“It’s a lot more curb friendly if you will. In doing so we’ve also expanded a lot of our offerings as far as some of the product selections. Going more into name brand items such as Traeger and Yeti and things like that. As well as expanding our lines of normal building materials,” said General Manager, Jeff Butler.

On May 3 the store will have product demonstrations by vendors as well as free lunch from 11 am until 1 pm. They will also be having new facility tours and give-a-ways. On May 4 the store will have a contractor social and facility tours from 4 pm to 7 pm.

On May 5 and 6 it’s homeowner day with product demonstrations, facility tours, a bounce house, free lunch and more give-a-ways.

