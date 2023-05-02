Beckley Art Center to host multiple flower-themed events this month

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - As the saying goes, April showers bring May flowers, and those flowers are taking you to the Beckley Art Center.

This month, the center is unveiling “May Flowers.” This is a series of flower-related events that will be held at the center or around Raleigh County. Different events will be held each week, with the first happening on Wednesday, April 3, with a Spring Paint Party at Jimmie’s Place. That will be followed by a garden party, flower centered art exhibit featuring more than 50 local artists, and more.

“Pun intended, the idea just kind of grew naturally and really everything is coming up roses at the Beckley Art Center in May,” shared Robby Moore, Executive Director of the Beckley Art Center.

Listed Below is more information on each event as per the BAC:

SPRING PAINT PARTY AT JIMMIE’S- MAY 3

Join us for a fun, flower-filled spring paint party at Jimmie’s Place at 7:30! Lead by artist Debbie Lester, you’ll leave with a 12″x12″ canvas with your flora masterpiece. All materials included.

Order your favorite drink and some yummy food at Jimmie’s while you paint! Proceeds benefit our Dan and Cynthia Bickey Art Gallery.

Tickets are $40 per person.

THE GARDEN PARTY - MAY 13

Join us in our Dan and Cynthia Bickey Art Gallery for a special cocktail party from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Celebrate Beckley Art Center’s growth with a fantastical flower experience and learn about ways to help the Arts bloom in our community. Our art exhibition Les Fleur will serve as a backdrop to an evening of hors d’oeuvres, libations, photo opportunities, and unique art moments.

Flower-themed cocktail attire is strongly encouraged.

OPENING RECEPTION OF LES FLEURS - MAY 5

BAC is excited to announce our newest exhibition, Les Fleurs. The goal for this exhibition is a floral explosion that creates an immersive experience.

A French pronunciation meaning flowers. An abundance of flowers is the goal for this exhibition. Over the centuries, artists have captured the rich symbolism of flowers. Tracing the changing meaning of roses, irises, tulips, carnations, and more. Depending on the context, a single flower can represent reproduction, decay, purity, promiscuity, love, hardship, new life, or nothing more than a pile of petals.

