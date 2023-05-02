Arts @ Noon: Chuck Mathena Center unveils lineup for 2023-2024

CMC is located at 2 Stafford Commons in Princeton, WV just off Stafford Drive
By Joshua Bolden
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - In the latest edition of ‘Chuck Mathena Monday’ executive director, Candace Wilson stopped by to unveil the lineup for the 2023-2024 season.

Artists include Jimmy Fortune, Jason Crabb, The Company Men and more.

2023-2024 Chuck Mathena Center Lineup
2023-2024 Chuck Mathena Center Lineup(CMC)

To learn about the artists featured watch the interview with our Joshua Bolden above and visit cmcwv.org or call 304.425.5128 for details on how to become a season ticket holder.

Tune in Mondays throughout CMC’s season for Chuck Mathena Monday on WVVA @ Noon with Joshua Bolden & Collin Rogers.

