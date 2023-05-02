LPD Detectives looking to identify people running from home where 6-year-old was shot while playing in bed

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A little boy was shot and killed late Monday in Lynchburg.

Lynchburg Police say he was hit in the head with gunfire while on his bed, playing a video game, about 11 p.m. May 1, 2023, in the 1500 block of Floyd Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His family tells WDBJ7 the boy was 6 years old and was referred to as “Kingster.”

No one has been arrested, but police say there is no active threat to the community.

Video footage seized during this investigation shows several people firing guns into the occupied home before running down Floyd Street toward 17th Street. Anyone able to identify the people in the below video is asked to contact LPD.

Anyone who may have security camera footage of the area is asked to review the footage and contact the Lynchburg Police Department.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective T. Hall at 434-455-6155 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Anonymous tips can be submitted online at P3Tips.com or by using the P3 app on a mobile device.

Lynchburg PD released the following statement:

The murder of this child is a senseless tragedy stemming from a violent criminal act that has no place in our community. The LPD strives to partner with and protect our residents and visitors daily. To effectively do so, we need those members of our community who have knowledge about criminal activity such as this to come forward. The victim and his family deserve nothing less.

Our thoughts are with all those impacted by this tragedy.

Anyone wanting to help the family is asked to contact Lynchburg Peacemakers.

