200-year-old church memorialized as first in Raleigh County

GLEN DANIEL, W.Va. (WVVA) - As of April 21, Raleigh County has another historical marker to its name.

This marker sits at the beginning of Claypool Hollow Road in Glen Daniel and marks the site of the first church established in the county. The log-built New Hope Meeting House was constructed in 1829, but the origination of the church- a branch of Guyandtotte Church- began more than a decade prior.

Over the last 200 years, the church has been rebuilt a handful of times and even seen a name change (now it is known as Coal Marsh Missionary Baptist Church) but Delbert Bailey, who worked to get the marker placed, says its history has stayed significant.

“It’s just the history of the church and the history of Raleigh County and the history of West Virginia and the history of, you know, America and we don’t want to lose it.”

Bailey says he has been compiling the church’s history for the last few years. He even learned that two of his ancestors were charter members.

The marker is located at 105 Claypool Hollow Road. Less than a mile down that road sits the church.

