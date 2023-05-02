2 local corrections officers charged with violating prisoner’s civil rights

By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Two correctional officers from United States Penitentiary Hazleton in Preston County have been charged with civil rights violations involving the assault of a prisoner.

40-year-old Robert Sims, of Bruceton Mills, and 38-year-old Joshua Sines, of Friendsville, Maryland, were each charged with one count of deprivation of rights and one count of assault with serious bodily injury.

According to the indictment, authorities say Sims and Sines, while employed by USP Hazleton, struck an inmate in the face, head, arms, and torso, causing significant injuries.

If convicted, Sims and Sines each face up to 20 years in prison for the civil rights charge and up to 10 years for the assault charge, authorities say.

A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The U.S. Department of Justice Office of Inspector General investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Brandon Flower is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government.

An indictment is merely an allegation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

