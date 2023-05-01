UVA Health offering possible solution to some long-term breathing problems

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health may have a new solution for patients experiencing long-term shortness of breath.

A tiny valve, known as the Zephyr, is implanted in the lungs to block damaged parts from participating in the breathing process. The goal is to help patients breathe more easily, aiding those with chronic obstruction pulmonary disease.

“Most of them are related to smoking, and that’s a big problem worldwide,” Interventional Pulmonologist Subdoh Pandey said. “Over here in the United States, too, there’s more than 150,000 deaths annually because of COPD.”

It’s a minimally-invasive process, too.

“Some people may not be candidates for surgery and better candidates for the valve,” Philip Carrott said. “We really don’t know how much relief they’re going to get before we try these interventions.”

Prior to this, an inhaler was the usual treatment. However, the valve could be a more long-term answer for those who fit.

