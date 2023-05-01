UVA Health offering possible solution to some long-term breathing problems

UVA Health
UVA Health
By Madison McNamee
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health may have a new solution for patients experiencing long-term shortness of breath.

A tiny valve, known as the Zephyr, is implanted in the lungs to block damaged parts from participating in the breathing process. The goal is to help patients breathe more easily, aiding those with chronic obstruction pulmonary disease.

“Most of them are related to smoking, and that’s a big problem worldwide,” Interventional Pulmonologist Subdoh Pandey said. “Over here in the United States, too, there’s more than 150,000 deaths annually because of COPD.”

It’s a minimally-invasive process, too.

“Some people may not be candidates for surgery and better candidates for the valve,” Philip Carrott said. “We really don’t know how much relief they’re going to get before we try these interventions.”

Prior to this, an inhaler was the usual treatment. However, the valve could be a more long-term answer for those who fit.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo.
Appalachian Power worker fatally injured in Bolt, W.Va.
File.
I-77 Southbound lanes closed near mile marker 3, pedestrian struck
The press box at the Wayne High School Softball field partially collapsed Saturday afternoon...
Press box partially collapses sending multiple to the hospital
Cyber attack at Bluefield University leads to postponed finals
Cyber attack at Bluefield University leads to postponed finals
Richmond Police investigate shooting outside George Wythe High School.
Police arrest student for attempted murder in George Wythe shooting

Latest News

Road Closed sign
Route 161 in McDowell closed due to a tree down
Childcare providers and the DHHR have reached a temporary agreement to avert a potential...
W.Va. childcare providers and state reach temporarily agreement to delay work stoppage event
Dragonfly Boutique
Dragonfly Boutique hosts Grand Opening
Wayne Co. Schools Superintendent Todd Alexander confirms that all 9 people injured during the...
9 released from hospital after press box partially collapses
AEP customers in the two Virginias could see another rate increase