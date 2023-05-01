UVA Health doctor named one of the 2023 Giants of Multiple Sclerosis

By Bria Stith
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Doctor Brian Weinshenker with UVA Health has been named one of the 2023 Giants of Multiple Sclerosis.

Dr. Weinshenker has been practicing neurology and specializing in MS care for 35 years. He was chosen by his colleagues for making significant contributions in the field of MS, one of which was finding a process for early MS detection.

“Working along with a neural immunologist, we discovered really what turned out to be the first blood test for a type of MS,” the doctor said.

The Giants of Multiple Sclerosis Award recognizes innovators, difference makers, and pioneers.

