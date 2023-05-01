Route 161 in McDowell closed due to a tree down

MCDOWELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The McDowell County 911 & Office of Emergency Services put a public service announcement on their Facebook page warning motorists of a road closure.

A tree is down on Route 161 between Wapiti Lane and Moses Addition Road. The road is completely blocked and will be closed for a few hours while the tree is being removed and the power pole is being repaired.

They did not give a specific time of reopen. Motorists are urged to find an alternate route.

