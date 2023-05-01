Raleigh County’s first church commemorated

Standing beside the newly Installed marker are project manager Delbert Bailey (left) and Ricky...
Standing beside the newly Installed marker are project manager Delbert Bailey (left) and Ricky Bryson, a church deacon.(WVVA News)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A sign that marks the sight of the first church established in Raleigh County was recently installed at 105 Claypool Hollow Road in Glen Daniel.

According to a release from the Raleigh County Historical Society, New Hope Meeting House was established in 1829, which was a branch of Guyandotte Church (1812). At the July 1836 Greenbrier Convention of the Guyandotte Church, a petition was approved to constitute a new church at Coal River Marshes, which at that time was Fayette County, Virginia.

All members living east of Guyandotte Mountain were dismissed upon approval, and a three-man presbytery appointed to constitute the new church. The original membership roll contained 82 signatures dated October 29, 1836. The church was admitted to the Greenbrier Association on December 3, 1836.

First church in Raleigh County
First church in Raleigh County(WVVA News)

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo.
Appalachian Power worker fatally injured in Bolt, W.Va.
File.
I-77 Southbound lanes closed near mile marker 3, pedestrian struck
Cyber attack at Bluefield University leads to postponed finals
Cyber attack at Bluefield University leads to postponed finals
The press box at the Wayne High School Softball field partially collapsed Saturday afternoon...
Press box partially collapses sending multiple to the hospital
Richmond Police investigate shooting outside George Wythe High School.
Police arrest student for attempted murder in George Wythe shooting

Latest News

Rocket launches
McDowell County students launch rockets with help from Cummings Aerospace
Cedar Bluff POW-MIA Cross and Flag dedication
Cedar Bluff hosts ‘Cross and Flag’ dedication
Cedar Bluff POW-MIA Cross and Flag dedication
Cedar Bluff POW-MIA Cross and Flag dedication
Road Closed sign
Route 161 in McDowell closed due to a tree down