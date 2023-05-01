Raleigh County’s first church commemorated

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A sign that marks the sight of the first church established in Raleigh County was recently installed at 105 Claypool Hollow Road in Glen Daniel.

According to a release from the Raleigh County Historical Society, New Hope Meeting House was established in 1829, which was a branch of Guyandotte Church (1812). At the July 1836 Greenbrier Convention of the Guyandotte Church, a petition was approved to constitute a new church at Coal River Marshes, which at that time was Fayette County, Virginia.

All members living east of Guyandotte Mountain were dismissed upon approval, and a three-man presbytery appointed to constitute the new church. The original membership roll contained 82 signatures dated October 29, 1836. The church was admitted to the Greenbrier Association on December 3, 1836.

First church in Raleigh County (WVVA News)

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.