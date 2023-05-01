Premiere Studio Salon and Spa has grand opening in Tazewell, VA

“...Everybody needs a place to go to feel beautiful,” says owner.
Premiere Studio Salon and Spa has grand opening in Tazewell, VA
By Clayton McChesney
Published: May. 1, 2023
TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) -A new salon and spa had its grand opening Monday in Tazewell, Virginia that promises to be a welcoming environment for the community. It’s called Premiere Studio and it’s located in the heart of downtown Tazewell at 126 Federal Avenue. In addition to hair services, it offers massages, facials, full body waxing, and more. Vanessa Williams, owner of Premiere Studio, says she wanted to bring a business to Tazewell that helps people feel as beautiful as the town they live in.

“Basically, I wanted to create Premiere Studio to give back to our community because I always felt like everybody needs a place to go to feel beautiful and feel welcomed, and that’s what I wanted to create for my small town,” says Williams.

Williams adds, they are also looking for more employees. She encourages those interested to check out the salon’s Facebook page for more information.

