Oak Hill greenhouse says not to wait to purchase Mother’s Day flowers

OAK HILL, W.Va. (WVVA) - Mazie Casto knows a thing or two about finding the perfect flowers for Mother’s Day. She and her husband, Clayton Casto, have owned Casto’s Greenhouse on Summerlee Road in Oak Hill for the last 37 years.

“A lot of Mother’s Days we went through, yeah,” Casto laughed. “Every year, we are really busy on Mother’s Day. Mother’s Day is the ‘Super Bowl’ for us...we’re planting every day to get prepared for this day.”

The greenhouse is only open in April, May and June, but seeds are being planted as early as January to prepare for the holiday. While every year is different, Casto and her crew say, this year, Mother’s Day shoppers seem to be picking out their flowers sooner than in years past. They say some are arriving weeks ahead of time.

“A lot of hanging baskets. A lot of porch pots is what goes outta here for Mother’s Day,” shared Matthew Harris, a plant specialist at Casto’s. “It’s really popular. Some begonias, morning bells, different flowers like that.”

With nine greenhouses on site and more than fifty different types of flowers, what you’re looking for is sure to be found, but Harris says if you wait too long, you might be out of luck.

“Now’s a good time to get your stuff before it’s gone because, when Mother’s Day comes, it’s just like what you want and what you’re waiting for may not be here after that day.”

Harris adds that you shouldn’t let the cold air worry you. Flowers can survive the recent temperature drop if they are placed inside until it warms back up. He says to bring your plants in any time it falls below 40 degrees.

“Flowers are kinda like us...and they like a consistent schedule kind of like we do. You know, if it’s 80 degrees outside, they’re probably gonna need a drink, whereas if it’s 40 out like now, you can probably skip a day.”

Things may look calm at Casto’s- the greenhouses are filled with hummingbirds, neighborhood cats and the scent of fresh flowers- but behind the scenes is a small crew working hard to help mothers everywhere feel appreciated come May 14.

And that is what they say makes it all worth it.

“We like to make people happy,” Casto shared. “Yeah, so seeing the smiles- that’s worth it.”

Casto’s Greenhouse is currently open seven days a week. Hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. The greenhouse will close for the year on the last Sunday of June.

