McDowell County students launch rockets with help from Cummings Aerospace

Rocket launches
Rocket launches(WVVA News)
By Robert Castillo
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WELCH, W.Va. (WVVA) - Cummings Aerospace is based out of Huntsville, Alabama and on Monday, the CEO made her second trip to McDowell County this school year. Monday’s lesson involved helping the gifted students launch their own rockets.

The company’s first visit was last fall when they donated 3D printers for the county’s gifted classrooms.

“She said why don’t we do rocket launches since the rocket boys are from there and so I was like sure that’s fine. So she did a class with them through zoom and helped them build rockets her and her team. Then they came here to do the rocket launches,” said McDowell County Gifted Teacher, Christy Hunt.

Hunt recently started teaching the gifted students in McDowell County. She says the connection between McDowell County Schools and Cummings Aerospace was made while she was visiting a friend in Alabama discussing her new teaching opportunity. She says she’s really grateful a second trip was made.

“I just think it’s a wonderful opportunity for our students. Especially in this area there’s not a lot of extra fun things for them to do in the area. So making school exciting and fun so they want to be in school, that’s my goal,” said Hunt.

The president and CEO for the company says they’re already discussing future activities like coding and robotics for the next school year.

“It sends an important message that we’re committed to their success as students, committed to their interests in STEM. You know it takes all of us making a contribution,” said Cummings Aerospace President and CEO, Sheila Cummings.

Cummings says she really appreciates the partnership with McDowell County Schools adding this is a great way to engage more students with future careers in STEM.

Around 35 students were able to launch their rockets. The students were from Mount View Middle School, Sandy River Middle School and Southside K-8 School.

