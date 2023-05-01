Lead investigator in the murder of Kaitlyn Toler testifies in the 6th day of trial

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) Today, through the day’s sole witness Detective Sergeant Chris McCroskey of the Bluefield Virginia PD, we began to see the Commonwealth’s narrative come together in their case against Michael Pennington.

The jury was able to watch two hours of interview footage between McCroskey and Pennington. This allowed the jury to hear Pennington speak for the first time- in the initial interview he claimed Kaitlyn may have left with an iPad because her phone was messing up- int he second and final interview he admits to pawning the iPad.

Catching Pennington with a shifting story- McCroskey laid out how he believes the accused committed murder and the concealment of Kaitlyn Toler…

In the interrogation video McCroskey said he believes Pennington murdered Toler after dropping off her mother Mary for work on March 30th, 2017. He alleges that Pennington lied about receiving a call from a man who said Toler was alive and well on April 1, convincing Mary to go to a previously scheduled Christian conference in Pigeon Gorge on April 3. McCroskey believes Kaitlyn’s body was in the Pennington-Toler home from March 30th until April 4th- the day Pennington borrowed ratchet straps and a trailer. Items which the investigator alleges were used to move Kaitlyn Toler’s body up Mountain Lane.

It will of course be up to the jury later this week to decide whether or not the Commonwealth has proved that narrative- McCroskey conceding at the end of his testimony that he is unaware of any evidence forensically that connects Pennington to this crime and does not know the truth of the circumstances of the murder itself.

The prosecution may rest as early as tomorrow- allowing the defense to begin calling witnesses. It is unsure at this time whether or not Pennington will take the stand.

