It may be May, but it won’t feel like it

We’ve got some cool, dreary, and windy days ahead of us
By Collin Rogers
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 7:56 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
An area of low pressure to our north will not move much in the coming days which will bring lots of clouds, rounds of showers, and windy conditions to our region. Temperatures will stay on the chilly side with highs in the 40s and low 50s. Scattered rain showers are expected for most today, but some snow showers could mix in for the highest elevations. We’ll be windy as well with gusts occasionally over 40 mph.

Scattered showers are expected today as temperatures only top off in the 40s and low 50s.
A WINTER STORM WARNING GOES INTO EFFECT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHWESTERN POCAHONTAS COUNTY. MOST OF THE HIGHER ELEVATIONS WILL ONLY PICK UP A FEW INCHES, BUT THE HIGHEST MOUNTAIN TOPS COULD SEE OVER 6 INCHES OF SNOW.

A WINTER STORM WARNING GOES INTO EFFECT TONIGHT FOR NORTHWESTERN POCAHONTAS COUNTY.
Off-and-on rain showers will continue overnight for most; however, snow is expected for the higher elevations in northwestern Pocahontas and portions of western Greenbrier counties. Temperatures will dip down into the 30s and 40s tonight, but gusty winds will make it feel even colder.

Scattered rain showers are expected for most tonight, but the higher elevations in northwestern...
We can pretty much copy and paste the forecast for tomorrow. Once again, we’ll be cool and cloudy with occasional showers. Most will see rain showers, but snow is expected for the highest elevations in western Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties. Temperatures will remain in the 40s and low 50s.

Scattered rain showers are expected tomorrow with snow mixing in for the higher elevations.
Colder air will surge in on Tuesday night/ Wednesday morning allowing for a better chance to see wintry precipitation. No accumulation is expected outside of the highest elevations. Temperatures will once again top off in the 40s and low 50s on Wednesday afternoon and most should start to dry up later in the day.

An area of low pressure will keep our region cool and cloudy with occasional showers through...
Drier and warmer conditions are expected on Thursday, and we’ll see temperatures in the 60s and 70s by the weekend. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

