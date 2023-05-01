In Focus Preview: WV Pubfest 2023

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - On the Sun. May 7 edition of In Focus, WVVA is putting the spotlight on the 2023 WV Pubfest. It’s happening on Sat. May 20 at Weathered Ground Brewery in Cool Ridge, W.Va. It’s set for noon-10 p.m. Tickets are $40. It’s a family friendly event, and there will also be activities for kids.

WV Pubfest is also a fundraiser for West Virginia Collective and West Virginia Public Broadcasting. In the past, the event has raised $20,000.

There will also be music all day, featuring 20 acts on two stages. All of the bands are from West Virginia.

There will also be food, beer and souvenirs, including the 2023 Pubfest shirt, available for purchase.

To buy tickets, go here. To follow the event’s Facebook page, go here.

When will this episode air?

It will air on Sun. May 7 at 9 a.m.

What is In Focus?

In Focus is community affairs show about people, events and important topics in the Two Virginias.

When does it air?

It airs every Sun. morning on WVVA at 9 a.m.

Who should I contact if I have an idea for an In Focus topic?

If you have an idea for a segment, please email evening anchor/content mgr. Melinda Zosh at mzosh@wvva.com

