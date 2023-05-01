In Focus: Getting in Shape at Foundations Fitness

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - On the Sunday April 30 edition of In Focus, WVVA put the spotlight on Foundations Fitness.

It’s located in Bluefield, Virginia. April Cline is the co-owner and is the featured guest on this episode.

Foundations Fitness is located at 755 South College Ave. in Bluefield, Va. (behind Aaron’s).

Foundations Fitness used to be known as CrossFit Bluefield but changed its name to be more inclusive.

To view a preview of the 30-minute interview, go here.

What does Foundation Fitness offer?

They offer classes, including yoga, a full body workout and more.

When are the classes?

Monday, Wednesday Friday at 5:45 am. Monday-Friday 12 pm-5:30 pm.

What are some special offers?

First responders and military get a $5 discount. The first seven classes are free.

Foundations Fitness is also participating in the 10th annual Murph event. It is in honor of Lt. Michael Murphy, a Navy SEAL who lost his life in Afghanistan in 2005.

The Murph involves squats, pushups, a run and wearing weights during these exercise (optional).

What is In Focus?

In Focus is community affairs show about people, events and important topics in the Two Virginias.

When does it air?

It airs every Sun. morning on WVVA at 9 a.m.

Who should I contact if I have an idea for an In Focus topic?

If you have an idea for a segment, please email evening anchor/content mgr. Melinda Zosh at mzosh@wvva.com

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.