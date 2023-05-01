Dragonfly Boutique hosts Grand Opening

Dragonfly Boutique
Dragonfly Boutique(WVVA News)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POUNDING MILL, Va. (WVVA) - The Dragonfly Boutique held its grand opening on May 1.

The boutique sells clothing, jewelry, and accessories along with doubling as a tanning salon. Items in the store are 30 percent off today only along with having specials on tanning available. Refreshments will be served inside all day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and LouLou’s Ice Cream will be parked out front.

The owner is Tazewell local Traci Cline, and the business is located at 12584 Gov. G.C. Perry Hwy in Pounding Mill, Virginia.

For more information, check out their Facebook page here.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo.
Appalachian Power worker fatally injured in Bolt, W.Va.
File.
I-77 Southbound lanes closed near mile marker 3, pedestrian struck
The press box at the Wayne High School Softball field partially collapsed Saturday afternoon...
Press box partially collapses sending multiple to the hospital
Cyber attack at Bluefield University leads to postponed finals
Cyber attack at Bluefield University leads to postponed finals
Richmond Police investigate shooting outside George Wythe High School.
Police arrest student for attempted murder in George Wythe shooting

Latest News

Road Closed sign
Route 161 in McDowell closed due to a tree down
Childcare providers and the DHHR have reached a temporary agreement to avert a potential...
W.Va. childcare providers and state reach temporarily agreement to delay work stoppage event
Wayne Co. Schools Superintendent Todd Alexander confirms that all 9 people injured during the...
9 released from hospital after press box partially collapses
AEP customers in the two Virginias could see another rate increase