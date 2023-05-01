Dragonfly Boutique hosts Grand Opening

POUNDING MILL, Va. (WVVA) - The Dragonfly Boutique held its grand opening on May 1.

The boutique sells clothing, jewelry, and accessories along with doubling as a tanning salon. Items in the store are 30 percent off today only along with having specials on tanning available. Refreshments will be served inside all day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and LouLou’s Ice Cream will be parked out front.

The owner is Tazewell local Traci Cline, and the business is located at 12584 Gov. G.C. Perry Hwy in Pounding Mill, Virginia.

For more information, check out their Facebook page here.

