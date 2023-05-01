Cedar Bluff hosts ‘Cross and Flag’ dedication

Cedar Bluff POW-MIA Cross and Flag dedication
Cedar Bluff POW-MIA Cross and Flag dedication(WVVA News)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - A “Cross and Flag” dedication was held on April 29 by the POW-MIA at Cedar Bluff Overlook Park.

The ceremony hosted friends, family, and local officials in order to pay tribute to men and women who risked their lives for their country. The dedication was officiated by Master of Ceremony for the POW-MIA Jim Ray.

For more information about the ceremony or display, contact Jim Ray at 276-963-0713 or jimdray2003@yahoo.com.

Caption

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo.
Appalachian Power worker fatally injured in Bolt, W.Va.
File.
I-77 Southbound lanes closed near mile marker 3, pedestrian struck
Cyber attack at Bluefield University leads to postponed finals
Cyber attack at Bluefield University leads to postponed finals
The press box at the Wayne High School Softball field partially collapsed Saturday afternoon...
Press box partially collapses sending multiple to the hospital
Richmond Police investigate shooting outside George Wythe High School.
Police arrest student for attempted murder in George Wythe shooting

Latest News

Rocket launches
McDowell County students launch rockets with help from Cummings Aerospace
Standing beside the newly Installed marker are project manager Delbert Bailey (left) and Ricky...
Raleigh County’s first church commemorated
Cedar Bluff POW-MIA Cross and Flag dedication
Cedar Bluff POW-MIA Cross and Flag dedication
Road Closed sign
Route 161 in McDowell closed due to a tree down