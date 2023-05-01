Cedar Bluff hosts ‘Cross and Flag’ dedication

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - A “Cross and Flag” dedication was held on April 29 by the POW-MIA at Cedar Bluff Overlook Park.

The ceremony hosted friends, family, and local officials in order to pay tribute to men and women who risked their lives for their country. The dedication was officiated by Master of Ceremony for the POW-MIA Jim Ray.

For more information about the ceremony or display, contact Jim Ray at 276-963-0713 or jimdray2003@yahoo.com.

