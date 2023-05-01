Below-normal temps still on tap for Tuesday

It still won’t feel like Spring tomorrow
TUESDAY PLANNER
TUESDAY PLANNER
By Katherine Thompson
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TONIGHT
TONIGHT

Low pressure to our northwest will be influencing our weather into tonight, keeping us cool and unsettled. Overnight, temps will hover in the 30s and 40s. We’ll see occasional rain showers for most, but snow is more likely north of the I-64 corridor across western Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties.

WINTER STORM WARNING
WINTER STORM WARNING

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for NW Pocahontas County until Tuesday AM (up to 8″ of snow could fall across the highest terrain here).

FUTURECAST
FUTURECAST

Tuesday will bring a mix of sun and clouds (for those south of I-64) and occasional showers. Highs will be still much cooler than normal, in the upper 40s and low 50s. We’ll still see rain/snow across the higher terrain north of the I-64 corridor. Low temps will hit the 30s Tuesday night.

WEDNESDAY FORECAST
WEDNESDAY FORECAST

Highs will top off again in the upper 40s-low 50s Wednesday, and we look to see rain/snow on and off through the day.

Forecasted High Temperatures
Forecasted High Temperatures

A warmup will finally be in store moving into late week...

STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

