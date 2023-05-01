Below-normal temps still on tap for Tuesday

TONIGHT (WVVA WEATHER)

Low pressure to our northwest will be influencing our weather into tonight, keeping us cool and unsettled. Overnight, temps will hover in the 30s and 40s. We’ll see occasional rain showers for most, but snow is more likely north of the I-64 corridor across western Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties.

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for NW Pocahontas County until Tuesday AM (up to 8″ of snow could fall across the highest terrain here).

Tuesday will bring a mix of sun and clouds (for those south of I-64) and occasional showers. Highs will be still much cooler than normal, in the upper 40s and low 50s. We’ll still see rain/snow across the higher terrain north of the I-64 corridor. Low temps will hit the 30s Tuesday night.

Highs will top off again in the upper 40s-low 50s Wednesday, and we look to see rain/snow on and off through the day.

A warmup will finally be in store moving into late week...

