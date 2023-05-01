AEP customers in the two Virginias could see another rate increase

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power recently submitted their annual Expanded Net Energy Cost (ENEC) filing to the Public Service Commission of West Virginia (PSC), and in it, they requested a $641.7 million increase to the current ENEC rate.

According to a release from AEP, the rise in prices of coal and natural gas in 2021 along with the consistent high prices throughout 2022, the company paid far more for fuel and purchased power than the amount included in rates. They also said that in the 12-month ENEC review period that ended February 28, 2023, unrecovered costs grew from $216 million to almost $553 million.

“Recovering these costs over the traditional one-year period would place an enormous burden on our customers,” said Aaron Walker, Appalachian Power president and COO. “To that end, we are proposing two creative cost recovery solutions in this filing that will minimize rate impact.”

The first proposal would spread recovery over three years and raise residential rates by $293.1 million, or 12.1 percent, while the second proposal would utilize securing under-recovery and other cost items and would raise residential rates by 3.5 percent or $88.8 million to align ongoing ENEC costs and revenues.

The company requested that any approved adjustments take effect September 1, 2023.

The ENEC is the mechanism for reimbursing the company for purchased power, and for the cost of coal and natural gas used to fuel power plants. The regularly filed cases present the opportunity to adjust the amount included in rates so that ongoing ENEC expenditures align with ENEC revenues.

Appalachian Power has 1 million customers in Virginia, West Virginia and Tennessee (as AEP Appalachian Power).

