9 released from hospital after press box partially collapses

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The press box at the Wayne High School Softball field partially collapsed Saturday afternoon, sending multiple people to the hospital, according to Wayne County Schools Superintendent Todd Alexander.

Alexander said two students were transported by helicopter, three adults by ambulance, and four other students by their parents to receive medical attention.

Wayne Co. Schools Superintendent Todd Alexander confirmed on Monday that all 9 who were injured during the partial collapse have been released from the hospital and are recovering at home.

No life-threatening injuries were reported.

“There were five people that were in the press box at the time, it appears we had four students and an adult that were in the press box,” Alexander said. “And underneath the press box, there were a couple of adults and another student.”

An inspector arrived Monday morning to access the damage and search for a cause.

The collapse happened during a middle school softball tournament at Wayne High School.

