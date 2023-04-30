Tazewell grounds Beckley to capture back-to-back Coppinger Tournament titles

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - The Tazewell Bulldogs have repeated as champions of the Coppinger Tournament. Tazewell beat Beckley 9-3 on Saturday afternoon.

The Bulldogs got timely hits and cashed in on mistakes by the Flying Eagles. Tazewell created separation with a five-run 2nd inning. That burst gave the Bulldogs a 6-0 lead. The Flying Eagles cut the lead in half with three runs in the 3rd. Tazewell would add three more runs over the rest of the game to take the championship.

Junior, Luke Childress was given the Jeff Broyles award. The award goes to most outstanding player of the tournament.

