Tazewell grounds Beckley to capture back-to-back Coppinger Tournament titles

Bulldogs score five in the second and win 9-3
By Josh Widman
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - The Tazewell Bulldogs have repeated as champions of the Coppinger Tournament. Tazewell beat Beckley 9-3 on Saturday afternoon.

The Bulldogs got timely hits and cashed in on mistakes by the Flying Eagles. Tazewell created separation with a five-run 2nd inning. That burst gave the Bulldogs a 6-0 lead. The Flying Eagles cut the lead in half with three runs in the 3rd. Tazewell would add three more runs over the rest of the game to take the championship.

Junior, Luke Childress was given the Jeff Broyles award. The award goes to most outstanding player of the tournament.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead from turnpike crash
UPDATE: One dead in W.Va. Turnpike crash
Mercer County man convicted on sexual assault, incest charges
Mercer County man convicted on sexual assault, incest charges
Kenneth Alan Stout
UPDATE: U.S. Marshals search for man in relation to Beartown Murder
The new offerings are more focused on diner's needs
Tazewell restaurant now under new management
A new business in Raleigh County is offering the region’s first cage-free boarding and daycare...
New doggy daycare and boarding business opens in Crab Orchard

Latest News

Beckley vs. Tazewell Coppinger Tournament
Beckley vs. Tazewell Coppinger Tournament
Garrett Hatcher will run for Concord Track and XC
Garrett Hatcher signs with Concord Track and XC
Beckley and Princeton baseball win on Wednesday
Beckley and Princeton use explosive innings to secure wins in Coppinger Tournament
Garrett Hatcher signs with Concord Track and XC