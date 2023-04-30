More rain coupled with gusty winds headed our way tomorrow

The rest of this evening will bring us much chillier weather as temperatures drop into the upper 30s tonight. We will see rain showers continuing on through the evening, though our chance of seeing any thunder will be lower than it was last night. Winds will begin picking up tonight as well and continue to stay gusty throughout the day tomorrow.

More rain continues tonight (WVVA WEATHER)

Rain will be scattered on Monday, bringing us a soggy start to the week. Temperatures will also be much cooler. We’re only going to make it into the upper 40s / low 50s. Winds will be strong on Monday. We’re going to see wind gusts of over 30 miles per hour at times, with sustained winds between 15 and 25 miles per hour. Rain will stay with us through most of the day, with a slight break in the rain around 5 PM or so. In the higher elevations, its possible some snow could mix in at times.

Some mixing of snow is possible in the mountain tops (WVVA WEATHER)

Temperatures will be chilly on Monday (WVVA WEATHER)

Heading into the rest of the week, we will see temperatures stay on the cooler side. Thursday we will see a warmup with temps back in the upper 50s. Rain will continue through the first part of the week, with the latter half looking to remain drier. A chance of some mountain snow is possible Tuesday night into Wednesday.

