I-77 Southbound lanes closed near mile marker 3, pedestrian struck

File.
File.(MGN)
By Ben Schwartz
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 11:49 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Interstate-77′s southbound lanes were closed late Saturday night near mile marker 3 in Mercer County, according to a W.Va. Emergency Road and Bridge Closure Report. The report noted a pedestrian was struck.

Mercer County dispatch confirmed the closure, and added that exit nine was closed as well. Dispatch reported the closure stemmed from a motor vehicle accident.

WVVA will work to learn more about this developing story.

