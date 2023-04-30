I-77 Southbound lanes closed near mile marker 3, pedestrian struck
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 11:49 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Interstate-77′s southbound lanes were closed late Saturday night near mile marker 3 in Mercer County, according to a W.Va. Emergency Road and Bridge Closure Report. The report noted a pedestrian was struck.
Mercer County dispatch confirmed the closure, and added that exit nine was closed as well. Dispatch reported the closure stemmed from a motor vehicle accident.
WVVA will work to learn more about this developing story.
