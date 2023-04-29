Off and on showers and thunderstorms tomorrow

Rain will begin moving in tonight ahead of an approaching cold front. We could see a few rumbles of thunder but nothing severe. Temperatures will be dropping down into the low 50s, so we’ll stay mild overnight. Rain tonight will begin popping up around 7 or 8 PM. It will become a little more widespread just before midnight. After that we will see off and on showers heading into tomorrow morning.

Rain will begin again tonight (WVVA WEATHER)

Tonight will be mild once again (WVVA WEATHER)

Temperatures will continue to stay mild Sunday morning. We will start out around 8 AM with temperatures in the low to mid 50s range. A lot of the rain looks to be towards the eastern parts of the area. Around late morning until around 1 PM, we’ll see a little bit of a break from the rain, but it won’t last long, as we’ll see more showers and thunderstorms begin to develop to our west, moving through by the afternoon and evening.

Tomorrow is looking wet once again (WVVA WEATHER)

Rain will be off and on throughout the day tomorrow. (WVVA WEATHER)

As we head into the beginning of the work week, things we will see the wind pick up. Less of a chance for thunderstorms, but we’ll still have rain throughout the day. Wind will be very gusty at times, with gusts as high as 40 miles per hour.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.