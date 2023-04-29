Off and on showers and thunderstorms tomorrow

Temperatures begin to cool down tomorrow
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rain will begin moving in tonight ahead of an approaching cold front. We could see a few rumbles of thunder but nothing severe. Temperatures will be dropping down into the low 50s, so we’ll stay mild overnight. Rain tonight will begin popping up around 7 or 8 PM. It will become a little more widespread just before midnight. After that we will see off and on showers heading into tomorrow morning.

Rain will begin again tonight
Rain will begin again tonight
Tonight will be mild once again
Tonight will be mild once again

Temperatures will continue to stay mild Sunday morning. We will start out around 8 AM with temperatures in the low to mid 50s range. A lot of the rain looks to be towards the eastern parts of the area. Around late morning until around 1 PM, we’ll see a little bit of a break from the rain, but it won’t last long, as we’ll see more showers and thunderstorms begin to develop to our west, moving through by the afternoon and evening.

Tomorrow is looking wet once again
Tomorrow is looking wet once again
Rain will be off and on throughout the day tomorrow.
Rain will be off and on throughout the day tomorrow.

As we head into the beginning of the work week, things we will see the wind pick up. Less of a chance for thunderstorms, but we’ll still have rain throughout the day. Wind will be very gusty at times, with gusts as high as 40 miles per hour.

