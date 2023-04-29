Josh Strong fundraising event scheduled for Saturday

By Jessica Nuzzo
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 8:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRUSHFORK, W.Va. (WVVA) -What started out to be a fundraiser for a local firefighter Josh Watkins is now being called a “fund-praiser.”

Watkins was diagnosed in November of 2021 with end-stage Renal Failure and needed a kidney transplant. Last Friday, the kidney that he had been waiting for became available and he was able to get the life-saving surgery.

The Josh Strong fundraising event will be held in front of The Robin’s Nest Furniture and Finds located in the Airport Square Shopping Center in Brushfork, Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

The community is invited to come out see all of the volunteer fire department there in support of Josh.

Organizers say food will be sold including hotdogs, baked goods and drinks to raise money for any medical expenses and travel.

Josh is now home on the path of recovery and is getting better everyday.

