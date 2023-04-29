BSU holds 126th commencement ceremony, first as a university

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - More than 200 students graduated from Bluefield State University today at Mitchell Stadium. This was the school’s 126th commencement, and its first under the new classification as a university.

A portion of BSU President Robin Capeheart’s speech read,

“Graduates of the class of 2023, parents, guardians, members of the Board of Governors, faculty, staff and friends: it’s a great honor to stand here before the first class of Bluefield State University. What I want to do today is take a few minutes to talk to you today about your future. A future you are going to step into in just a few moments when you walk across this stage and right into the next chapter of your lives.Decide today that you are not going to let divisive people or nay sayers, or some people who are just never happy and try to tear you down in a feudal attempt to build themselves up. Don’t let those people control your life. You control your life. By your purpose. By your love for other people. By your sense of service and an unswerving faith. Once again ladies and gentleman I give you the graduating class of 2023.”

Congratulations grads!

