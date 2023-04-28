Your Furcast @ Noon: Meet Nevada & Marvel

By Joshua Bolden and Collin Rogers
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
In your furcast this week our friends at Friends of Tazewell County Community Cats & Second Chance for Cats stopped by to discuss what each of their organizations do.

Also Elizabeth MacDonald with Second Chance for Cats brought by Nevada & Marvel.

The two kittens are barely 8 weeks old and looking for their furever homes.

Watch more with Elizabeth from SCFC & Crystal Williams with FOTCCC about the furry feline friends in the interview above.

Second Chance for Cats can be contacted here on their website and on Facebook--and they are always looking for volunteers too.

Friends of Tazewell County Community Cats is looking for volunteers as well and can be contacted on Facebook as well.

As always you will meet more adoptable pets each and every Friday one WVVA @ Noon with Joshua Bolden & Collin Rogers.

